February 17, 2022

Police probe attempt to break into ATMs

Paphos police on Thursday said they are investigating after unknown persons attempted to break into ATM machines.

According to police spokesman and Paphos CID director Michalis Nicolaou, there were two attempts in the district on Wednesday to break into ATM machines by violating the locks.

However, the alarm sounded, and the alleged perpetrators fled, Nicolaou said.

Officers had arrived at the scene and collected evidence, while additional examinations were expected to take place on Thursday morning.

