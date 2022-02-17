February 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police raid four establishments, 83 people caught gambling

By Gina Agapiou056

Police are questioning 83 people caught playing Texas Hold’Em poker during an operation to combat illegal gambling on Wednesday night.

The operation was carried out around 9.30pm on Wednesday in four establishments in Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos and Famagusta which were checked on a search warrant, while another Larnaca establishment was also inspected.

In Nicosia, 43 people were found gambling, in Limassol 22, ten people were found in the government-controlled areas of Famagusta and another seven in Paphos.

During the operation in Paphos, a 31-year-old man showed officers the ID and SafePass of his brother, police said. Paphos CID are investigating a case of forgery against him.

Tokens, playing cards, four computers, three DVRs (digital video recorders), CCTV cameras, some notes and documents as well as €3,855 in cash were confiscated from the four establishments.

Police said they also found people working illegally in Nicosia, Paphos, Famagusta and Larnaca, who will be investigated by labour inspection officers.

Seven were found working illegally in Larnaca, where eight employees were checked, as well as 22 customers.

Labour inspection officers issued a fine of €10,500 to the owner of the Larnaca establishment, police said.

Also taking part in the operation were officers from criminal investigation departments of the districts, crime prevention units, emergency response unit (MMAD), cybercrime and Intellectual property crime units.

 

