February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FM reiterates Cyprus’ principled position on Palestinian issue

By Source: Cyprus News Agency04
The foreign ministry

Foreign Minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, and Ambassador of Palestine to Cyprus Abdallah Attari, discussed on Friday bilateral relations between Cyprus and Palestine, developments in the Middle East and the Cyprus problem.

According to a post of the Foreign Ministry on Twitter, Kasoulides reiterated Cyprus’ principled position on the Palestinian issue.


It is also noted that during the meeting, that was productive, Kasoulides and Attari confirmed the ties of friendship and solidarity between the peoples of Cyprus and Palestine.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Roundabout construction in Yermasoyia

Jonathan Shkurko

Survey tracks social, economic impact of cancer

Gina Agapiou

Public urged to recycle batteries

Antigoni Pitta

Ransomware attack takes place every 11 seconds

Antigoni Pitta

Vasiliko communities step up action against asphalt plants

Jonathan Shkurko

Italian opera and piano classics coming to Paphos

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign