February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police launch investigation after woman found dead in hospital

By Gina Agapiou0899
Nicosia general hospital

Police on Friday have reportedly launched an investigation into the death of a woman being treated at the Nicosia general hospital Covid ward after a bottle of toxic liquid was reportedly found next to her body.

The 81-year-old woman was found dead on Thursday morning with a bottle containing toxic liquid next to her, with authorities suspecting she may have drank some of it thinking it is water.

Another source cited by Reporter suggested it was another woman with dementia who had given her the bottle.

An autopsy was carried out on the deceased on Thursday afternoon by state pathologist Angeliki Papetta which only gave some indications as to what happened.

Meanwhile, additional samples were taken for scientific examinations which will reveal the cause of death.

