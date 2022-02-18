February 18, 2022

Vasiliko communities step up action against asphalt plants

By Jonathan Shkurko09
A previous protest

The leaders of the nine communities near Vasiliko will stage a demonstration next Saturday to protest the imminent relocation of two asphalt plants to the area.

During the protest on February 26, they also plan to disrupt traffic on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway.

The plants, which were originally located in the industrial areas of Geri and Tseri, are set to be relocated to Vasiliko in the next three months as a result of a decision prohibiting their operation in the Nicosia communities.

A joint statement of the nine communities said “the people living in the area are outraged with the plan.

“Community leaders and residents will unanimously protest as we did not accept the plan to instal the plants here,” a statement said.

“We have ceased all contact with the relevant government departments and we will take legal action against all those responsible.” 

 

