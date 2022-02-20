February 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 19 individuals and seven businesses fined for breaking measures

By Katy Turner037
Nineteen individuals and seven business owners were charged with violating Covid-19 measures in the 24 hours leading up to 6am on Monday morning, police said.

The charges were the result of 2,361 checks around the island.

In Nicosia 770 checks found one individual and three businesses were breaking measures, while in Limassol 206 checks were carried out and 11 individuals and four businesses were charged.

In Larnaca 571 checks were carried out which saw one individual charged, while in Paphos one individual and one business were charged after 113 checks were carried out.

In Famagusta four people were charged after 336 checks while in Morphou 182 checks saw one person fined.

 

