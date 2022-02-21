From suits to sandals: essential Spring menswear trends

By Katie Wright

Spring is on the way, and there’s a lot to get excited about on the menswear fashion front.

The men’s catwalk collections were full of bold colours and cool, vintage-inspired designs – but there was a strong focus on wearability as well, meaning now is a great time to reassess and revamp wardrobes for the coming months.

So, what could stylish guys be wearing this spring/summer? We asked fashion stylists to talk us through the top menswear trends of the season…

Soft suits

“The suit is making a major comeback this year,” says celebrity stylist Gemma Sheppard, who has teamed up with Metaventures to become the world’s first fashion stylist working in the metaverse.

“While timeless classics like brown, grey and darker blue shades still have their place, lighter shades including beige, cream and even white are really having a moment. Now more than ever, a tailored suit is not just for the office, it’s for everywhere.”

Celebrity stylist and DJ Alexis Knox agrees spring is all about soft – not sharp – tailoring: “Designers like Sandro presented suits on the catwalk with a softer structure, light and easy fabric, available in an array of understated colours.

“For a more formal look, pair with a bold coloured linen shirt and go sockless with some loafers. To keep it casual, add a simple T-shirt and crisp white trainers,” adds Knox.

Varsity jackets

As seen on Ed Sheeran at the Brits, a varsity jacket is a must-have this season. “The classic varsity jacket is a cult favourite amongst A-listers,” says Sheppard, who recommends a boxy, Nineties-inspired style for teaming with casual outfits.

“What could be more low-key – and failsafe – than throwing on a varsity jacket with a T-shirt, jeans and Converse hi-tops? For a more classic look, I suggest a pair of black jeans, hoodie and brown boots to complete the ensemble.”

Utility

A huge trend over the last few seasons, the utility aesthetic is still going strong for SS22. Knox says: “To have fun with the essence of the utility jacket, try going head-to-toe in shades of khaki. Or to make the utility jacket a standout fashion moment, wear it with a bold colour block T-shirt, such as red or pink, to really set the jacket off.”

Maximalism

“Look blooming iconic this spring by embracing colour,” says Knox. “The catwalk this season was full of head-to-toe block colour outfits from designers such as Canali and Dries van Noten.”

For Sheppard, the maximalism trend is about “utilising every inch of clothing in a bold way. If an all-over rainbow-bright look feels too much, begin by opting for some eye-catching accessories such as bags and hats, or style your top half in a vibrant hue,” they suggest. “You can also dilute the vibe by adding denim. If you like seeing vibrant pops in your wardrobe, SS22 will seriously colour you happy!”

Shorts

“With a lot of designers transforming traditional ‘outdoor’ items into street-centric staples, shorts are becoming a nine-to-five must,” says Sheppard. “Not least when on work-from-home Zoom calls.”

Extra-short shorts were popular on the catwalks – but you don’t have to flash a lot of flesh to be on trend. “You can breathe easy because oversized Bermuda shorts are back,” adds Sheppard. “This signature beachwear style brushes the knee, usually comes in cotton or denim and can be hemmed or un-hemmed.”

Sandals

‘Dad sandals’ used to be an insult, but now trendsetters are loving the practical summer footwear.

“No longer just for popping to the corner shop, these statement sandals are to be paired with even the most structured looks such as a blazer,” says Knox. “Rock them with a pair of Bermuda shorts and – controversially – take inspiration from Kim Jones’ Dior models and don a sock for the perfect weekend afternoon look.”