February 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kasooulides meets EU’s Borell for talks on Turkey

By Jonathan Shkurko019
borell

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides met EU High Representative for foreign relations Josep Borrell on Monday in Brussels, where they discussed Turkey’s interventions in the north, in particular regarding the illegal airport of Tymbos and the ongoing projects in Varosha.

It was the first official meeting between the two officials since Kasoulides assumed his duties in January.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the foreign minister asked for the help of the European Union to address Turkey’s provocations.

Kasoulides is also scheduled to have bilateral meetings with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and German Foreign Minister Analena Berbok.

EU Foreign Ministers gathered in Brussels to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Russia’s aggressive moves, as well as preparatory work and discussion on the sanctions that the EU is preparing in case of further advances by Moscow. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba was also present at the meeting.

Related Posts

Historic agreement on migrants signed with EU

Nick Theodoulou

Arrest after woman reports stalker

Staff Reporter

Tatar: no official talks unless Turkish Cypriot sovereignty recognised

Nick Theodoulou

Parents disgruntled over testing of preschoolers

Iole Damaskinos

Dipa to consult all other parties except Elam over presidential candidate

Staff Reporter

Roof of building collapses on Limassol’s Anexartisias

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign