February 21, 2022

Police investigating seven after illegal workers campaign in Paphos

By Nick Theodoulou099

Seven people are under investigation for illegal employment following checks carried out by Paphos police over the weekend, with two asylum seekers found working at a Peyia hotel.

The bust at the hotel on Friday saw the two asylum seekers taken into custody and later released after their file was processed, with their employer – a Greek Cypriot – also written up.

Assistant Paphos police chief Michalis Ioannou said on Monday that checks carried out on Sunday identified an asylum seeker working illegally as a construction worker who was later written up along with their employer.

The checks, carried out with the assistance of migration services officials, uncovered another asylum seeker also working at a construction site whose case is still being processed. As such, the asylum seeker was working illegally.

A 36-year-old who allegedly employed the asylum seeker was also written up.

