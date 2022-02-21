February 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Series of works set to upgrade Polis Chrysochous

By Iole Damaskinos0282
polis
Polis Chrysochous

Polis Chrysochous is being improved with several development projects nearing completion, mayor Yiotis Papachristofis said on Monday.

In Latchi, a multi-purpose park by the sea has been completed and April to May should see the completion of the upgrade of the Latchi port warehouses, a project paid for by the European Sea fund.

Papachristofis said that another important project expected to begin this year is the renovation of the traditional village centres of Polis and Prodromi and the interlinking of four archaeological sites in the area. The mayor told Cyprus News Agency that local authorities are awaiting a meeting with the department of antiquities on final design.

Other works in the pipeline, are the expansion of the Latchi port itself with the addition of 350 docking berths. This project is estimated to cost over 40 million euros and will be implemented by the Ports Authority beginning in 2022.

Papachristofi said the main goal for the area was to focus on infrastructure development that will unite the three areas of Latchi, Polis and Prodromi and give Polis Chrysochous the character of a “real, albeit small, modern town.”

He also announced projects expected to start in 2023, including the renovation of the area around the town hall; the building of a municipal refreshments bar between Polis beach and the campsite; ongoing road expansion towards Latchi in conjunction with improving the road networks to Neo Chorio; a coastal pedestrian path from the campsite to Limni, as well as beautification and landscaping, including removal of illegal constructions.

Regarding the ongoing limbo with the eviction of the current tenant of the Polis campsite, Papachristofi said the five-year running dispute is expected to reach resolution, saying that when the problems are overcome, the camp site will be “a jewel” for the area and will bring significant benefits to Polis Chrysochous.

 

