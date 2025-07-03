Alphamega hypermarkets signed an agreement to acquire Foody Market, the online supermarket service operating through the leading distribution platform Foody.

The completion of the transaction, however, is subject to approval by the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) of Cyprus.

The acquisition does not include any other areas of Foody’s operations.

Once the deal is finalised, Foody Market will be integrated into Alphamega’s retail network and operate under the Alphamega Express brand, thereby further strengthening the company’s presence in Cyprus’ growing online shopping market.

In particular, the two Foody Market stores in Nicosia and Limassol will join the Alphamega Express network and continue fulfilling supermarket orders through the Foody platform.

As a result, customers are expected to benefit from faster deliveries and a more streamlined, user-friendly shopping experience.

Moreover, the acquisition will expand Alphamega’s online store capabilities, offering consumers greater flexibility.

Shoppers will now be able to choose between scheduled deliveries via Alphamega’s online store at www.alphamega.com.cy and immediate delivery through Alphamega Express on the Foody platform, which is set to include two additional order fulfilment points.

Alphamega hypermarkets CEO George Theodotou said the company’s family is growing as it expands its services.

He noted that Alphamega Express will be further strengthened, bringing the company closer to modern consumers by offering instant solutions for today’s fast-paced lifestyle.

He added that the partnership with Foody is evolving dynamically, with a shared focus on speed, reliability, and quality.

Furthermore, Theodotou pointed out that delivery is not merely an option but an opportunity to support customers who either face transport challenges or lack time to shop in-store.

He described the move as another strategic step for Alphamega, which continues to innovate and lead trends in Cyprus’ retail market.

Foody CEO Srdjan Stankovic said the agreement marks an important milestone for the company and further deepens its partnership with one of Cyprus’ most trusted retail brands.

He mentioned that integrating Foody Market into Alphamega Express will give customers the advantage of operational excellence combined with Alphamega’s retail expertise.

In addition, Stankovic stressed that a key priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for Foody Market’s team, who are expected to benefit from enhanced growth prospects as part of Alphamega hypermarkets.