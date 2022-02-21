February 21, 2022

Transport ministry defends fixed airport taxi fares

By Jonathan Shkurko070

The transport ministry on Monday responded to the Cyprus consumers association after it criticised the government’s intention of introducing fixed taxi fares to and from Paphos and Larnaca airports.

On Saturday, the association said fixed fares would harm fair competition between taxi companies, as well as customers looking for the best available prices for their journeys to the airports.

The transport ministry rebuffed the accusations, claiming their intentions are to increase transparency, especially for foreign visitors.

“The purpose of setting fixed fares aims at solving the long-standing issues face by the many foreign visitors to Cyprus, who often complain about the lack of clarity regarding the price of a taxi journey to the island’s airports,” a statement released by the transport ministry said.

“Fixed fares would increase reliability, since customers would know in advance how much they would be spending for their journeys, regardless of what route the drivers choose and of how many pieces of luggage they carry.”

The statement also added that fixed fares would tackle the issue of overcharging customers travelling to and from airports.

However, the statement concluded by saying the transport ministry is open to further discussions with the Cyprus consumers association, in order to find the best possible solutions for all parties involved.

