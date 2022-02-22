February 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business Cyprus Featured Tourism

Anastasiades to meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

By Source: Cyprus News Agency059
dubai expo 2020

President, Nicos Anastasiades, who is heading a big delegation of ministers and business leaders on an official trip to the United Arab Emirates, is set to meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on Wednesday.

Anastasiades is expected to brief the Crown Prince on developments in the Cyprus issue, Turkish provocations in Varosha and his proposals for Confidence Building Measures, as well as developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The meeting is aimed is to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and the UAE. A host of memorandums of cooperation are set to be signed during the visit. Anastasiades will also visit Cyprus’ kiosk at EXPO 2020 where he will address an event for Cyprus National Day celebrations.

The Cypriot delegation includes the ministers of Finance, Energy, Transport and Agriculture, the deputy ministers of Innovation, Shipping and Tourism, as well as various businesspeople.

EXPO 2020, one of the world’s largest exhibitions, opened October 1st 2021 and will conclude March 31. The theme of this year’s expo is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, with the aim to set up a global platform for agreements and international cooperation. The Expo attracts 25 million visitors and includes 192 participating countries.

A hologram of Goddess Aphrodite welcomes visitors to Cyprus’ kiosk evoking the beauties, history and culture of the island.

Cyprus’ participation is viewed as an opportunity to promote the island and boost tourism. It also aims to promote the country as an education and science hub with opportunities for research, innovation and investment.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

