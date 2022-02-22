February 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Covid violations – 17 people fined

By Source: Cyprus News Agency032

Police issued fines to 17 individuals and seven establishments within the last 24 hours, for violation of Covid measures, following 1,653 checks throughout Cyprus.

In Nicosia 254 checks were carried out, with eight individuals and three establishments fined. In Limassol, 194 checks were carried out with two individuals and two shop owners fined. In Larnaca, 351 checks were carried out resulting in two individuals and two shop owners fined.

In Paphos, one person was fined, following 118 checks, and in Famagusta four individuals were fined, after 468 checks. There were 161 checks in Morphou area, without any fines.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

