Dance, music and theatre to fill Rialto in March

The first month of spring brings with it a wide array of cultural performances that will soon take over the Rialto Theatre. From classical music evenings to world cinema, local choreographies and plays, a full programme is planned in Limassol this March.
The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will be the first to take to the stage on March 4, presenting the Premiere 4 concert series. The orchestra will be joined by conductor Alexander Vitlin and soloist-cellist Jakub Otčenášek to perform the Cyprus premiere of Dobrinka Tabakova’s Concerto for cello and strings as well as compositions by Prokofiev, Stravinsky and Moszkowski.
A few days later on March 9, the Embassy of Switzerland in collaboration with Alliance Française de Limassol present a screening of the film Olga, in the framework of Francophonie 2022. Elie Grappe’s feature-length debut was Switzerland’s entry for the 2022 Oscars Best International Feature Film category and is nominated for the Swiss Film Awards 2022.
The film follows 15-year-old Olga, a talented Ukrainian gymnast exiled in Switzerland who is trying to take her place at the National Sports Centre. Like all top athletes, she dreams of an Olympic gold medal. She tries her best to fit into her new national team, but as the European Championship approaches, the revolution in Kiev shakes her world and tests her will. The screening will keep its original language, French with some dialogue in Russian and Ukrainian and will include subtitles in English.
The next event to take place at Rialto Theatre is the 2nd Cyprus Choreography Showcase on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13. Two years after its first edition, the Cyprus Choreography Showcase presents seven selected choreographic works. Saturday’s programme will see works by Anthi Kettirou, Milena Ugren Koulas and Alexandra Waierstall. Sunday will continue with a 6pm performance by Diamanto Hadjizacharia and resume with the programme at 8.30pm featuring Evi Panayiotou, Panayiotis Tofi and Ivi Hadjivasiliou.
Mid-March will welcome Moliere’s popular comedy, The Miser, presented in Greek by Satiriko Theatre. Despite being a period piece, March 16’s performance uses references to today’s world to highlight a multitude of issues such as morality, power, faith and love.
Five more productions are scheduled to take place at Rialto in the last weeks of March that include three musical evenings, an opera screening and a Cypriot play that dissects love and relationships.
March at Rialto Theatre
Find the month’s full programme at www.rialto.com.cy