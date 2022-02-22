February 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man arrested in possession of heroin and cocaine

By Iole Damaskinos0181

A man was arrested after he was stopped and found in possession of a large quantity of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine at the Ayios Dometios cross point in Nicosia late on Monday afternoon.

Customs Department officers stopped a car, which was travelling into Nicosia, for inspection. The driver of the vehicle was a 41-year-old resident of the north.

During the ensuing search, 8.641 kg methamphetamine, 1.546 kg cocaine and 293 g heroin were found and confiscated. An unidentified liquid substance and plant material were also found.

An arrest warrant was issued against the 41-year-old, under which he was detained for further investigation. The man is expected to appear before the District Court of Nicosia on Tuesday.

