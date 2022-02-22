February 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man arrested for pretending to be doctor, operating scam

By Anna Savva0141
arrested 2

Paphos police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of impersonating a doctor and obtaining money under false pretenses.

The 34-year-old is suspected of being connected with at least two cases where unsuspecting members of the public were duped into handing over cash, supposedly to pay for urgent surgery for loved ones.

Paphos CID chief Michalis Nicolaou said officers had been contacted by a bank that an individual they believed was a potential victim wanted to withdraw funds.

Both the individual and the bank cooperated with Paphos CID, with police officers putting the potential victim under surveillance from the bank to the rendezvous spot with the suspected fraudsters.

The individual went to the area near the Ayios Kendeas church and as the envelope with the cash was being handed over, police swooped in and arrested the 34-year-old.

He is suspected of having, with accomplices, secured €10,000 from one victim and €7,000 from a second, claiming it was needed for urgent medical treatment for members of their family who had been involved in a car accident.

On Tuesday, he was due to collect €20,000.

Nicolaou said that in recent days, police had received complaints that unknown people were phoning potential victims claiming that their son or daughter had been in a traffic collision and cash was needed to pay for surgery.

Related Posts

Health minister announces action plan to deal with abuse of Gesy

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Ministry says data shows teachers could be in class if they used test to stay

Anna Savva

Cyprus needs carnival fun ‘more than ever’ says Limassol mayor

Gina Agapiou

Dance, music and theatre to fill Rialto in March

Eleni Philippou

‘Spy van’ affair ends with €76,000 fines

Elias Hazou

Cyprus boosting high tech cooperation with UAE

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign