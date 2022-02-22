University of Nicosia in world’s top 180 ‘young’ universities

The University of Nicosia announced its advancement into the Top 180 among “young” universities globally this week.

The 2022 edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings rank the University of Nicosia (UNIC) number 179 in the world among the universities that are 50 years old or younger.

UNIC said its advancement into the Top 180 band in this ranking reflects its global standing, with the university also ranked among the Top 601-800 universities in the world by THE World University Rankings for 2022.

Moreover, the results place UNIC among the Top 70 Young Universities in the European Union.

The Young University Rankings use the same performance indicators as the flagship THE World University Rankings, possibly the best-known and most influential university rankings in the world, to assess institutions on their teaching, research, citations, industry income and international outlook. The expanded eleventh edition of the table features universities from 74 territories across Europe, Asia, Oceania, North America, Latin America, and Africa.

Overall, the universities classified as “Young” by THE are characterised by their agility and ability to innovate, displaying remarkable growth potential compared to many older universities around the world that are ranked in the World University Rankings.

“UNIC continues its growth internationally. The results of the 2022 Times Higher Education Young University Rankings reflect the University’s continued development and success across education, research, outreach, and impact on society and the economy,” noted professor Dimitris Drikakis, vice president of Global Partnerships.

The rector of the University of Nicosia, professor Philippos Pouyioutas, underlined the university’s general rise in this and other major rankings over the past few years, attesting to its focus on fully implementing the Knowledge Square (Teaching and Learning, Research, Innovation, Contribution to Society and Culture), with its internationalisation strategy serving as the compass of its success.

He said the result of the university’s focus on the Knowledge Square and the noteworthy success of its internationalisation strategy are recognised by both THE WUR and THE Young University Rankings, with UNIC demonstrably excelling in one of the five core areas of both rankings, namely, International Outlook — placing number 47 in the world (THE WUR), and number 15 in the world and number three in the EU (THE Young University Rankings), respectively.

“The University of Nicosia has solidified its position among the best universities across the globe, offering a wide spectrum of programmes and providing prospective students from Cyprus, Europe and beyond a great opportunity to study either on campus or online,” said professor Pouyioutas.

He concluded by thanking the entire university community, which he hailed as the driving force behind this and all other major achievements: “I would like to wholeheartedly thank the teaching, research, and administrative personnel, as well as our students and alumni, for their individual and collective action and support in swiftly attaining such remarkable milestones, enabling us to punch well above our years of operation.”

The University of Nicosia would also like to congratulate the University of Cyprus and the Cyprus University of Technology for their continued placements in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings.