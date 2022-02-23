Akel to protest government’s inaction over rising prices

Left-wing Akel will on Saturday hold protests against the surge in the cost of living and the government’s failure to act, the party’s Secretary General Stephanos Stephanou announced on Wednesday after meeting the president of the Cyprus Consumers Association Marios Drousiotis. Protests will be held in all districts.

“We understand that part of the increases is linked to international factors outside our government’s will.

“However, the government must always protect consumers and I can’t see it doing so,” Stephanou said, adding that whenever Akel raises the issue of rising prices, ruling Disy refuses to recognise and evaluate the problem.

“The government refuses to implement state policies aiming at protecting the consumer and, in general, the economy to cope during this difficult period.”

He also said the government ignored a decision taken by the House of Representatives to reduce VAT on electricity bills from 19 per cent to 9 per cent.

“President Nicos Anastasiades simply referred the law to the Supreme Court,” Stephanou said.

“Akel, a party that stands by its people, has made several proposals on the issue of Cyprus’ increased cost of living. Meeting the consumers’ association only consolidated our will to continue out battle.”

Drousiotis echoed Stephanou’s words and urged the state to intervene and help “those most in need, even temporarily.”

He also added that there should be a ceiling on the price of milk, after consumers saw its price spiking in the past weeks.

“The government said that the price increases are justified, but the law clearly states that ceilings must be placed when consumers are facing difficult times, such as the one we are living at the moment,” Drousiotis said referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Left-wing trade union confederation Peo quickly backed the decision to hold protests and urged the public to participate.

These will be held in Nicosia at the start of Ledra street at 3.30 pm, in Limassol at the Peo offices at 11.00 am, in the Famagusta district at the Dherynia-Paralimni roundabout at 11.30 am, in Larnaca at Alki Square also at 11.00 am and in Paphos at 10.30 am at Kennedy Square.