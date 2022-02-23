February 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades meeting with UAE Crown Prince cancelled due to Ukraine crisis

By Staff Reporter0184
President Nicos Anastasiades

Wednesday’s scheduled meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan has been cancelled as the prince holds urgent meetings in the wake of the situation in the Ukraine.

According to an official announcement, the meeting that was scheduled for 11.00 am local time at the palace in Abu Dhabi has been called off at the request of the prince.

It said that because of rapid developments in the Ukraine, the crown prince will hold a series of urgent meetings on their impact on the UAE and countries in the region.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Cyprus News Agency has reported that Anastasiades and the crown prince were to discuss the Cyprus problem, regional developments, Cyprus – United Arab Emirates (UAE) bilateral relations, energy issues and EU-UAE relations.

President Anastasiades was due to travel to Abu Dhabi from Dubai which he is currently visiting heading a delegation comprising Ministers, Deputy Ministers and other state officials.

On Thursday, Anastasiades and the other members of the Cypriot delegation will visit EXPO 2020, where a Cyprus pavilion operates, and will participate in an event for Cyprus’ National Day, which the President will address.

A business forum will also take place on the same day, during which the President will deliver a speech.

During the President`s visit to Dubai, Cyprus and UAE will sign MoUs on maritime transport, cyber security, and diplomatic training

Anastasiades is accompanied in Dubai by the Ministers of Finance, Energy, Defence, Agriculture and Transport, the Deputy Ministers of Tourism, Shipping and Research, the Deputy Minister to the President and the Deputy Government Spokesperson. Cypriot businesspeople are also in Dubai apart from the state officials.

 

