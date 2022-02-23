February 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business International Russia

IMF starts discussions in Ukraine for next tranche disbursement

By Reuters News Service043
imf russia ukraine

The mission of the International Monetary Fund is starting its work in Ukraine for the second review of the Fund-supported programme, the global lender said on Wednesday.

Ukraine hopes that the continuation of cooperation with the IMF can reassure markets that have been rattled by tensions with Russia and that the talks will result in disbursement of $700 million under its $5 billion IMF programme.

“The IMF mission, led by Ivanna Vladkova Hollar, starts discussions today with the authorities on the second review of the Fund-supported program,” Vahram Stepanyan, the IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, said in a statement.

He added, that the mission will be conducting its meetings virtually.

Related Posts

Western sanctions on banks only scratch surface of Fortress Russia

Reuters News Service

London’s Heathrow records lowest annual passenger numbers since 1972

Reuters News Service

US and allies step up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Three types of KYC verification for a modern bank

CM Guest Columnist

Mergers and acquisitions market immune to pandemic effects

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign