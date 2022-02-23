Radio Caca (RACA): When NFTs Set the Foundation of GameFi elements and the Metaverse. NFT was selected as Collins dictionary’s “Word of the Year for 2021.” No small feat by any means!

From CryptoPunks to Bored Ape Yacht Club, from Beeple to Phanta Bear, there are NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that are embraced by crypto natives; there are NFTs that have risen beyond, to big players in fashion, pop music, sneakers and graphic design, etc. NFTs have become a sign of identity, wealth, taste and tribe.

Among all the pop NFTs, the gaming item NFTs stand out the most because of the sustainable added value they can generate. When NFTs tap into GameFi, when GameFi ties into the Metaverse, both NFTs and gaming have become bigger ecosystems, the business growing with a snowball effect, as in the case of Metamon by Radio Caca (BSC OKX & ETH) and Crabada located on Avalanche (AVAX). Since last November, both Radio Caca (RACA) and CRA have had steady performance in gaming and tokenomics. Players nurture and trade Metamon or Crabada with newcomers and engage in play to earn mechanics. Farming, looting, crafting, battling and exploring are the daily routines to gain. Simple to execute, easy to pick up, much more rewarding than Axie Infinity (AXS) and more popular than Sandbox and Decentraland.

What’s more, to play crypto games, one can literally own the game items, aka, NFTs. There is a massive difference in ownership, dedication and management.

Comparatively, if you are a seasoned gamer, you might have permanently lost an in-game item due to an abrupt change by the company that made and operates your game of choice. Vitalik Buterin also had a disappointing experience playing traditional video games: “I happily played World of Warcraft during 2007-2010, but one day Blizzard removed the damage component from my beloved warlock’s Siphon Life spell. I cried myself to sleep, and on that day I realized what horrors centralized services can bring. I soon decided to quit.” While he jokingly called himself a “bulldozer victim”, in retrospect, it became clear that it was the beginning of exploring Ethereum, hence the advent of ETH and many other ensuing chains and tokens.

In the Metaverse, you are what you play, you are what you exhibit. It doesn’t matter if you’re a trader, or a player, or a holder, you can take your pick and think of a strategy that fits your style: to grow with a project to win big, or to swap the NFTs for a healthy cash flow. In a Metaverse with an ever-increasing number of players, you can find soul mates, brotherhoods and social clicks or business partners that are hard to meet so soon in the physical world.

The Radio Caca (RACA) Metaverse is called the USM – United States of Mars, a project that points to the next generation Internet, aims to build a different level with regards to depth of education, as well as an unlimited variety of gaming experiences.

The key NFT in USM – MPB was initially 20 USDT upon launch and bid for over 450,000 USDT, bearing a 22,500x increase in its values even before the USM Metaverse came out. Such an unseen surge is legendary in 2021 crypto art deal are mind-blowing among gamers and dealers. MPB is mysterious due to its utmost support from Maye Musk, the mother of the Silicon Valley Iron Man Elon Musk. It is treasured by Radio Caca (RACA) players for her continuous illumination and support.

Once you own an NFT, it becomes your property and you can do with it as you wish, to transfer it to others, print it out, swap it for another bargain, build a DAO with it… as long as you can imagine and take action, or even find a group of people to build with you, the possibilities are limitless.

Now we can’t help wondering in this decentralized gaming Metaverse era, what are the games Vitalik Buterin is playing. Still, we can be sure he no longer needs to get distracted or hurt by the conventional gaming system any more, as GameFi is here to correct what was controlled by corporations previously and give back the rights to the players.

When players are no longer in despair over items lost that they have won with tears, blood and sweat for years, and feel safe with their new game items and can always be earned – just remember: in this decade, a lot more businesses will be gamefied, which means the GameFi industry is only just beginning. Once the crypto gamers population doubles or triples to 1 million, 2 million or even more, the GameFi biz will only have the sky as the limit.

Keep building in GameFi and Metaverse. Do your own research. Radio Caca (RACA) and our game is just getting started.