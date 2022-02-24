Law on funeral homes need improvement, standards organisation says

The implementation of the law on funeral homes needs improvement and upgrading, the Cyprus organisation for standardisation (CYS) said on Thursday after six funeral homes were booked for operating without a licence last week.
The organisation’s statement was issued in reference to the recent debate regarding the cremation law, which was passed in 2016 but never implemented as no private or state crematorium has been established.
It said the European Standardisation Organisation (CEN), through the European Technical Committee CEN/TC 448 has developed standardisation for the various services offered at funeral homes, including cremation.
Standardisation and standards contribute to improving the quality of services and products, “particularly in our country where the implementation of the law on funeral homes needs improvement and upgrading,” CYS said.
In 2019, the specific committee has developed the CYS EN 15017 standard entitled “Funeral Home Services – Requirements” where Cyprus actively participated in the drafting work with the contribution of a national representative through the Cyprus Standardisation Organisation.
“This document specifies the requirements for the provision of funeral services in terms of training, transportation, facilities, consultancy and care of the deceased for both burial and cremation services.
The standards apply to all funeral professionals, funeral homes and funeral services in cemeteries and special facilities with furnaces for cremation of the deceased, and any other person providing funeral services of any kind. “This document does not apply to technical requirements related to the product nor to occupational health and safety requirements,” it added.
“The participation of stakeholders in the arena of standardisation is a first step towards the implementation of best practices for the provision of quality services by funeral homes,” CYS said.
Meanwhile, last Friday, local police carried out checks at three funeral homes in Nicosia and another three in Larnaca, Famagusta and Paphos which failed to obtain the licence required to operate as a funeral home from the interior ministry.
As a result, none of their employees were licensed to work there.
Authorities seized various documents such as receipts and invoices for further examination.