February 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New bus terminal for Nicosia to improve connectivity

By Nick Theodoulou00
A sixth bus terminal in Nicosia will be available to the public from February 26, as the Cyprus Public Transport company announced that the second phase of upgrading the network is nearly complete.

The bus terminal will be stationed in Strovolos, a key artery for connectivity within the capital, after coordination with the transport ministry, according to a company statement on Thursday.

It added that with the new routes and greater connectivity, it hopes that more people than ever before will enjoy the benefits of public transport.

The first phase of the public transport overhaul came into effect on January 29, the company said. New routes were added, and the company integrated 5G in CPT’s services, which allow commuters to use the internet at 5G speeds onboard the operator’s fleet of 300 buses, and while waiting at bus stops.

The company directed the public to find out more information about the latest developments and bus routes at: https://publictransport.com.cy/routes/page/routes-and-timetables

 

