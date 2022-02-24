February 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Security beefed up in Nicosia due to Ukraine crisis, protest against Russia in Limassol

By Elias Hazou0794
mmad 69240f2x6fg67g3zvd10yamgglp3bhx6mg81zqv17zy
File Photo

Authorities said Thursday that as a precaution they were taking heightened security measures around embassies and other buildings in Nicosia due to the crisis in Ukraine.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said the measures are being taken in Nicosia but also elsewhere.

These include, but are not limited to, increased police patrolling outside embassies.

Andreou said they have no intelligence about a specific danger, and that the beefed-up security is precautionary.

Instructions have also been given to port authorities and to airport security to maintain a higher state of vigilance.

“We are assessing the situation on an ongoing basis,” he added.

Meanwhile in the afternoon some 100 Ukrainian nationals demonstrated outside the Russian Federation’s consulate in Limassol.

ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ ΠΡΟΞΕΝΕΙΟ ΡΩΣΙΑΣ ΔΙΑΜΑΡΤΥΡΙΑ
Protest by Ukrainian residents in Limassol (CNA)

The demonstrators gathered outside the consulate building at around 4.30pm, shouting slogans calling for an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and singing folk Ukrainian songs.

Honking cars flying the Ukraine flag passed by, with some drivers displaying the ‘victory’ sign with their fingers.

Police kept a discreet watch over the demo.

The Cyprus News Agency reported that the Russian consulate offices had closed around noon, in anticipation of the protest.

Earlier in the day, a group of Ukrainians had gathered outside the Russian embassy in Nicosia.

Related Posts

RCB Bank becomes Cypriot-owned after Russian stakeholder transfers shares

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Friday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: One death, 1,935 people test positive (Updated)

Staff Reporter

Women stand in line at new exhibition

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus parliament calls on Russia to withdraw from Ukrainian territory

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus govt sets up bank account, food collection points for people of Ukraine

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign