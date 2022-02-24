February 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Small dam at Ayia Marina overflows

By Nick Theodoulou0176
ayia marina dam
File photo: Ayia Marina reservoir

The small dam at Ayias Marinas Chrysochous in Paphos overflowed on Thursday sparking drawing delight among the local community which is surrounded by vast tracts of farming lands.

The village’s community leader Marios Theocharous told local media that the overflow sends positive messages to the community and said it was an important development.

The picturesque dam, with its capacity of 298 thousand cubic metres, is located just 2.5km from the sea and is fed by the Kseros river, with Theocharous saying that the area is a key “green artery”.

He added that so far this year three other dams in Paphos have overflowed, those being at Asprokremos, Pomos and Argaka. The small dam in his community typically overflows about a month after the others, he noted.

