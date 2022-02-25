Cypriots still in Ukraine advised to find safe shelter

Cypriot citizens who are still in Ukraine were advised to stay at home or in safe shelters until the situation is reassessed to allow their movement, the foreign ministry announced on Friday.
The direction preceded relevant announcements on the continuing deterioration of the situation in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said, referring to Russia’s all-out invasion of the country that begun early Thursday.
It said the embassy of the republic of Cyprus in Kyiv continues to operate “to provide guidance and consular assistance”. It reiterated a call to all Cypriot citizens in Ukraine who have not already done so, to contact the embassy to inform them of their presence in the country as well as their intentions.
They were invited to register their details on the online platform www.connect2cy.gov.cy.
Arrangements were also made with the embassy of Greece in Kyiv, so that, “when and if conditions permit, those who with to do so can leave the country”.
The announcement came the same day that Greece’s foreign ministry announced its ambassador to Ukraine and embassy staff will leave Kyiv citing security reasons. Other Greek citizens wishing to leave can join them, the announcement said, adding the Consulates General in Mariupol and Odessa remain in operation until further notice.
Meanwhile, the crisis management centre of the Cyprus’ ministry of foreign affairs operates as an additional reliable means of communication, guidance and possible consular assistance to Cypriot citizens directly affected by the situation in Ukraine.
To contact the embassy of the Republic of Cyprus which is on 24 Bulvarno-Kudriavska Street, Level 2, 01601, in Kyiv, Ukraine, people can call on +380 44 499 6450/1 and +380 97 504 9558 (mobile phone number) or via email at [email protected] and [email protected]
The public can also contact the ministry of foreign affairs’ crisis management centre on +357 22 801000 Monday to Friday between 8.30 and 4pm local time, Cyprus, GMT+2.
According to Reuters, Russian missiles pounded Kyiv on Friday, families cowered in shelters and authorities told residents to prepare Molotov cocktails to defend Ukraine’s capital.
Witnesses said loud explosions could also be heard in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, close to Russia’s border, and air raid sirens sounded over Lviv in the west. Authorities reported heavy fighting in the eastern city of Sumy.