February 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus has lowest rate of young people in overcrowded households in EU

By Jonathan Shkurko099
overcrowding

Cyprus had the lowest rate of young people aged 15-29 living in overcrowded households in the EU in 2020, a Eurostat report published on Friday revealed.

A person is considered as living in an overcrowded household if the household does not have at its disposal a minimum number of rooms equal to the sum of one room for the household, one room per couple in the household, one room per single person aged 18 and more, one room per pair of single people of the same gender between 12 and 17 years of age, and one room per pair of children under 12 years of age.

Among the EU Member States, Cyprus recorded the lowest rate with 4 per cent, followed by Malta with 6 per cent, Ireland with 7 per cent, and Belgium with 8 per cent.

At the other end of the table are Romania with 65 per cent, Bulgaria with 58 per cent, and Latvia with 54 per cent.

The study also showed that in 2020, the average percentage of young people in the EU aged living in overcrowded households was estimated at around 28 per cent, 1.5 percentage points higher than in 2019.

