Nissi beach fourth best in Europe in Trip Advisor survey

Nissi beach

Cyprus’ Nissi beach, located in the resort town of Ayia Napa was named the fourth-best beach in Europe and 22nd overall by popular online travel website Tripadvisor.

The website released its annual “Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Beaches”, a comprehensive list based on users’ reviews and ratings gathered between January 1 and December 31, 2021.  Each category listed 25 beaches.

Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos claimed the worldwide gold medal, with Varadero Beach in Cuba coming in second and Turquoise Bay in Western Australia ranking third.

The Rabbit Beach in the Italian island of Lampedusa was named the best beach in Europe.

Cyprus’ Fig Tree beach was ranked 22nd in Europe.

