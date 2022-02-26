February 26, 2022

Coronavirus: Free testing sites for eligible groups on Sunday

A total of 65 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus will operate on Sunday for eligible groups, according to the health ministry.

Eligible for a free rapid test are people fully vaccinated against the virus and those who received a booster as well as those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine. In all cases, a vaccination card must be shown.

Also eligible for free testing are minors under the age of five and those aged 5 to 17 who do not have consent from their parents or guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination.

Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.

People must also carry proof of identity.

 

District Location Hours Telephone
Nicosia

(28 sites)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia 10 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ayias Sophias Church, Strovolos 10 am – 6 pm 96625766
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 10 am – 6 pm 99742888
Ayios Andreas Church, Aglandjia 10 am – 6 pm 96659317
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Ayios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Eleftherias Square, Municipal Hall entrance 9 am – 6 pm 94056785
Ayiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 10 am – 6 pm 70000166
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Psimolofou Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Palaiometocho Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor) 8:30 am – 6 pm 94041843
Peristerona Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Kakopetria Community Council 9 am – 5 pm 96625766
Lythrodontas Community Clinic 8:30 am – 6 pm 99965920
Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Akaki Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Farmakas Community Council 10 am – 12 pm 96659317
Livadero Park, Palaichori 1 pm – 5 pm 96659317
Agrokipia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Limassol

(15 sites)

 Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 26100377
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern) 9 am – 5 pm 99969931
Ayios Spyridonas Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street 8:30 am – 6 pm 94041843
Tricherousa 26th Primary School 8:30 am – 6 pm 77774400
Ayios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area 8:30 am – 5 pm 77774400
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 8:30 am – 6 pm 99177224
D’ Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street) 8:30 am – 6 pm 99942219
K’ Primary School, Ayios Panteleimonas 8:30 am – 6 pm 99154344
Pissouri Central Square 9 am – 12 pm 99790687
Episkopi Community Clinic 1 pm – 5 pm 99790687
Kyperounta Community Council 9 am – 5 pm 77774400
Larnaca

(12 sites)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Ayios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Kiti Old Nursery School 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ormideia Community Council (underground area) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Kornos Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Athienou Municipal Building 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Anglisides Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum) 9 am – 4 pm 70000166
Lefkara Conference Centre 9 am – 4 pm 99365616
Paphos

(6 sites)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Chloraka Church 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre 9 am – 6 pm 99177224
Famagusta

(4 sites)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre 8:30 am – 6 pm 94041843
Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club 8:30 am – 6 pm 96678224
Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri 9 am – 6 pm 96659317

 

