Coronavirus: Free testing sites for eligible groups on Sunday

A total of 65 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus will operate on Sunday for eligible groups, according to the health ministry.
Eligible for a free rapid test are people fully vaccinated against the virus and those who received a booster as well as those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine. In all cases, a vaccination card must be shown.
Also eligible for free testing are minors under the age of five and those aged 5 to 17 who do not have consent from their parents or guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination.
Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.
People must also carry proof of identity.
|District
|Location
|Hours
|Telephone
|Nicosia
(28 sites)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia
|10 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Ayias Sophias Church, Strovolos
|10 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Ayios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|10 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Ayios Andreas Church, Aglandjia
|10 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Ayios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Eleftherias Square, Municipal Hall entrance
|9 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|Ayiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|10 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Psimolofou Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Palaiometocho Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Peristerona Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Kakopetria Community Council
|9 am – 5 pm
|96625766
|Lythrodontas Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreinis, Episkopeio
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Akaki Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Farmakas Community Council
|10 am – 12 pm
|96659317
|Livadero Park, Palaichori
|1 pm – 5 pm
|96659317
|Agrokipia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Limassol
(15 sites)
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|26100377
|Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)
|9 am – 5 pm
|99969931
|Ayios Spyridonas Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Tricherousa 26th Primary School
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Ayios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area
|8:30 am – 5 pm
|77774400
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99177224
|D’ Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99942219
|K’ Primary School, Ayios Panteleimonas
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Pissouri Central Square
|9 am – 12 pm
|99790687
|Episkopi Community Clinic
|1 pm – 5 pm
|99790687
|Kyperounta Community Council
|9 am – 5 pm
|77774400
|Larnaca
(12 sites)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Ayios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Kiti Old Nursery School
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Ormideia Community Council (underground area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Kornos Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Athienou Municipal Building
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Anglisides Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum)
|9 am – 4 pm
|70000166
|Lefkara Conference Centre
|9 am – 4 pm
|99365616
|Paphos
(6 sites)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional hall of Empa Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Chloraka Church
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre
|9 am – 6 pm
|99177224
|Famagusta
(4 sites)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317