CSR Cyprus – Creating, raising, and promoting CSR awareness

Founded in 2016 as a non-profit association, CSR Cyprus aspires to be the leading professional network in Cyprus, driving and empowering the changes towards corporate sustainability and responsibility

CSR Cyprus is governed by a Board of Directors, which are elected every two years. Through targetted events, CSR Cyprus creates, raises, and promotes awareness related to the new concept of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (CSR) and the actions organisations ought to undertake, to achieve profitability and sustainable growth, leading to a better, just, and more inclusive future.

How has your mission and your goals helped organisations across Cyprus achieve balanced profitability and sustainable development?

“We are very happy to witness an increased interest in CSR and what we do within the broader concept of sustainability and the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) criteria. In 2016, we began operations having twenty-four members; today, this figure has reached fifty-two. We take pride in having educated hundreds of their staff on how to integrate sustainability in their overall business strategies, how to report non-financial information, and how to be more transparent, among others.”

Organisations are facing increased pressures to be sustainable and responsible. What actions do companies need to implement as part of their CSR?

“Organisations do face tremendous pressure nowadays to operate responsibly and in compliance with EU regulations on sustainability and due diligence among others. However, organisations need to comprehend CSR in its broader context; as an integral and solid part of their growth strategy that creates long-term perspective and profitability for all stakeholders (be it the personnel, the authorities, the supply chain, the local community), with the ESG criteria being the measuring tools to achieve sustainability. Annual reporting on sustainability is the channel to gather and present all relevant data and actions. Currently, reporting is mandatory for a specific business sector under specific conditions, but very soon most companies will need to prepare a sustainability report, alongside their annual financial report.

After all, CSR is not just fancy words, marketing, philanthropy, or charity events. It has to do with responsible decision-making, which considers both today and tomorrow thus ensuring company longevity. Businesses must operate responsibly towards the environment, the society, the workplace, and the marketplace –these are the four well-known basic pillars they should be considering when undertaking CSR-related actions.”

What criteria must a company meet to join your organisation?

“Companies, NGOs, associations, and other legal (public or private) entities may join our network by submitting a signed and sealed application form, that can be found on our website www.csrcyprus.org.cy. Upon examination of the application by the Board of Directors, the registration is completed. Further information on membership types, the application form, and membership fees can be found online, or provided via phone, 22643000 (ext. 310, Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation, OEB).”

How do members benefit from joining the CSR Cyprus network?

“CSR Cyprus actively supports its members by providing information, know-how and specialised training on CSR and responsible entrepreneurship, all aiming to scale up the path for sustainable development. Staff members receive regular updates regarding sustainability and the ESG criteria and developments at national and European levels; they can attend networking activities and are also benefitted by our participation in CSR Europe, which is a very powerful European Network uniting more than ten thousand enterprises. In addition, we actively encourage partnerships as well as reward the best CSR practices of our members through the ‘Good Practices for CSR and Sustainability Awards’. Finally, we cooperate closely with various governmental bodies, undertaking initiatives and participating in dialogue meetings aimed at policy-shaping or decision making.”

What was the aim of the ‘Good Practices for CSR and Sustainability Awards’?

“CSR Cyprus established the ‘Good Practices for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability Awards’ to highlight the contribution of companies in the management of a number of issues that concern both themselves and their stakeholders, through the development of CSR and sustainability initiatives.

The institution, which runs every two years, was launched in 2018 on the initiative of CSR Cyprus and in collaboration with the Directorate-General for European Programmes, Coordination and Development (DG EPSA) and in 2021 was held in collaboration with the Authority of Co-operative Societies. The Awards contribute to the adoption of responsible entrepreneurship in all areas of business activity, through the promotion of good practices and celebrate innovative approaches in promoting CSR and achieving the ‘Agenda 2030’ and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by leading companies. The Evaluation Committee consists of experts from bodies representing business stakeholders.”

Is there a CSR long term strategy?

“We cannot help but point out that CSR should be embedded in long-term plans, irrespective of a company’s size and scope. Short-term or one-time random initiatives may lead to immediate benefits, boosting an organisation’s visibility and brand awareness, however a holistic approach, that places CSR as a core priority of every organisation, ensures and proves a genuine commitment towards people, society, and the environment.”