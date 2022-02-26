February 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle arrives in Limassol port (photos)

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0249
French aircraft carrier FS Charles De Gaulle (R91) arrived in Limassol port on Saturday as part of a planned visit to Cyprus.

The flagship of the French Navy will participate in joint training exercises with Cyprus’ National Guard.

Defence Minister Charalambos Petridis and Commander of the National Guard, Lieutenant General Democritos Zervakis accompanied by the General Staff of the National Guard and a delegation of officers visited the ship in the morning.

They met the Commander of the French Carrier Strike Group and the Commander of the aircraft carrier FS Charles De Gaulle.

The meeting, according to a defence ministry announcement provided another opportunity to upgrade cooperation between the two European states during the development of the French Navy in the region, under the name Clemenceau 22.

The ministry said the participation of the armed forces in a wide network of international collaborations with forces of friendly and allied countries, contributes to ensuring stability and security in the region.

The American frigate USS Ross is also at Limassol port as part of the Clemenceau 22 mission, while multi-mission frigate (FREMM) Normandie is at Larnaca port.

The Command and Supply Ship (CSB) Marne and the multi-mission with enhanced air-defence capabilities frigate (FREMM-DA) Alsace are scheduled to arrive in Cyprus within the coming days.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

