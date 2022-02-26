February 26, 2022

Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetizing on platform

Meta Platforms Inc FB.O is barring Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on its platform anywhere in the world, the parent company of social media giant Facebook said on Friday.

“We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media,” its security policy head, Nathaniel Gleicher, said on Twitter. “These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend.”

He added, “We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world.”

