February 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorway closed due to protest against asphalt plants’ relocation (updated)

By Gina Agapiou0162
ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΗ ΔΙΑΜΑΡΤΥΡΙΑΣ ΚΑΤΟΙΚΩΝ ΒΑΣΙΛΙΚΟΥ
A previous protest of Vasiliko communities

A protest by the nine communities of the Vasilikos area against the transfer of three asphalt plants in the area, led to a one-hour closure of a section of the Limassol to Nicosia motorway near Kalavasos on Saturday.

Police officers were in the area before the protest began at 10am to provide assistance and regulate traffic, while drivers were advised to be particularly careful.

The protest was organised by the coordinating committee of the nine communities of the Vasilikos area following a cabinet decision in July 2020 providing for the relocation of asphalt plants from Geri and Tseri to the Kalavasos area.

Although officials had said the move will take place in six months, a presidency statement issued end of January said the relocation to Vasiliko will be completed in the next three months.

The agriculture ministry had defended the two-year delay saying this was due to the pending completion of the necessary studies to ensure the health of nearby residents in the new location.

But the nine communities around Vasiliko have repeatedly warned they would take dynamic measures if the decision to relocate the two asphalt plants to their area is implemented.

The area already hosts fuel terminals, the island’s largest power station, a cement factory, and will also have the energy hub. A waste management plant is also located in the wider area.

 

Related Posts

Cyprus did oppose any sanctions against Russia says finance minister

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: 16 fines after 2,089 checks in past 24 hours

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Retreat into the forest

Eleni Philippou

Limassol driving instructors threaten strike

Gina Agapiou

Mental resilience presentation for secondary school students

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign