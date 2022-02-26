February 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Part of Makarios Ave to remain closed until Sunday night

By Gina Agapiou055
A section of the Makarios avenue has closed to traffic due to asphalting works, it was announced on Saturday.

The closure will affect the section of Makarios avenue from its junction with Digenis Akritas avenue to Ethnikis Frouras avenue. This section closed at 5am on Saturday and will remain closed until 10pm on Sunday, the department of public works of the transport ministry announced.

“Upon completion of the above works, Makarios Avenue will be opened to traffic with its permanent arrangement, as a one-way [street] in the direction of the city centre,” the department said.

During the works, drivers travelling to the city centre were advised to use Kennedy Avenue.

The department apologised for the unavoidable inconvenience that will be caused and urged the public to show due understanding and to comply with temporary road markings and police instructions.

