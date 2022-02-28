February 28, 2022

Three young motorcyclists injured in Limassol collision

By Iole Damaskinos0111
limassol accident
Limassol police are investigating the cause of the collision involving two motorcycles

A 19-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries at the intensive care unit of the Nicosia General hospital. The 19-year-old was injured in a road collision last night in Limassol. Two other people, aged 18 and 20, were also injured in the collision and are being treated at a clinic in Limassol.

According to police statement, the motorcycle driven by the 19-year-old collided with a motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old resident of Nicosia.

The 19-year-old driver suffered fractures in his arms and legs as well as brain hemorrhage. Due to the seriousness of his condition, he was intubated and admitted to the General Hospital of Nicosia. According to the treating doctors, his condition is critical.

As for the other two injured, the 20-year-old suffered fractures in his right leg and right arm and was kept for treatment in a private clinic in Limassol.

The 18-year-old, who was riding as passenger of the 19-year-old, was taken for treatment in as a precautionary measure and is considered to be out of danger.

