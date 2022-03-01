March 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Americas World

British men charged in New York with wine fraud

By Reuters News Service016

Two British men have been charged by federal prosecutors in New York with defrauding people into investing nearly $100 million in loans supposedly backed by an inventory of expensive wine that did not actually exist.

According to a grand jury indictment announced on Tuesday, Stephen Burton and James Wellesley induced people to invest in loans supposedly brokered by their company Bordeaux Cellars and collateralized by wine they stored for wealthy collectors.

Bordeaux Cellars allegedly had custody of thousands fewer wines than loan documents reflected, including wine from Domaine de la Romanee-Conti in Burgundy and Chateau Lafleur in Bordeaux, court papers showed.

Prosecutors said Burton and Wellesley both used multiple aliases, and used loan proceeds to make fraudulent interest payments to investors or for personal expenses, in a scheme running from June 2017 to February 2019.

“These defendants duped investors by offering them an intoxicating investment opportunity collateralized by valuable bottles of fine wine that turned out to be too good to be true,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn said in a statement.

Burton, 55, and Wellesley, 57, were each charged with wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Lawyers for the defendants could not immediately be identified. Wellesley was arrested on Feb. 4 in the United Kingdom, and Burton is a fugitive, prosecutors said.

Related Posts

Facebook, Instagram globally demoting posts from Russian state media -Meta

Reuters News Service

Afghans with correct legal documents may travel abroad -Taliban spokesman

Reuters News Service

As Ukraine conflict rages, Biden seeks to unite Americans in State of the Union speech

Reuters News Service

Russia warns Kyiv as Ukraine’s cities shelled, armed convoy stalls (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy tells EU: ‘Prove that you are with us’

Reuters News Service

Nuclear, coal, LNG: ‘no taboos’ in Germany’s energy about-face

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign