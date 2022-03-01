March 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cabinet set to approve relaxations to use of SafePass

By Gina Agapiou01065
Further easing of coronavirus restrictions will reportedly include the lifting of SafePass requirements to enter certain places, and are expected to be announced later this week, a health ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas will conclude the discussion on the categorisation of different places based on risk assessment with the Covid-19 advisory committee on Wednesday.

Their proposal will be submitted for approval before cabinet on Thursday, health ministry spokesman Constantinos Athanasiou told CyBC radio.

This will bring adjustments to the SafePass requirements, with the policy expected to be lifted from essential businesses. To date, a SafePass is mandatory for entry to businesses whose maximum capacity according to the relevant guidelines is at ten people or more.

According to previous statements of a member of the advisory committee to the Cyprus Mail, there will likely be three categories: low risk, medium risk and high risk.

Places such as supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and large kiosks may be exempt from the SafePass requirement.

There will also be different requirements for people depending on whether they have been vaccinated against the virus or not.

Further extension of the Test to Stay measure is also expected. The measure, implemented in schools and the national guard, was decided to be extended to other public services such as health professionals, fire service and police.

However, police spokesman Christos Andreou said earlier on Tuesday the measure will not be implemented in the force for the time being, explaining that the number of contacts and cases remains low.

The health minister announced several relaxations of the coronavirus measures last month, which was said to be the beginning of the gradual lifting of most restrictions in the coming weeks.

 

