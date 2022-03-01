March 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
World

Facebook, Instagram globally demoting posts from Russian state media -Meta

By Reuters News Service014
facebook meta

Meta Platforms FB.O is globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled media outlets’ Facebook pages and Instagram accounts, as well as posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook, the company’s head of global affairs said on Tuesday.

Tech and social media companies have faced pressure to respond to last Thursday’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which has led to economic sanctions against Moscow by governments around the world.

Meta’s Nick Clegg told reporters during a conference call that the company had seen a “definitely discernable” degradation of its services in Russia since authorities there announced they would restrict Meta’s platforms. Video and other multimedia content had particularly been affected, Clegg said.

Meta had been in “protracted discussions” with Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor over its new law that requires some foreign internet companies to open offices in Russia, Clegg added. He called some of the provisions under the new law “disproportionate.”

Meta, along with Twitter and Alphabet’s Google, face possible punitive measures in Russia because they have not yet complied.

On Monday, Meta said it would restrict access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union.

Clegg said the company had also received requests from governments outside of the European Union to block Russian state media. He said he was not aware of such a request from the United States government.

Related Posts

British men charged in New York with wine fraud

Reuters News Service

Afghans with correct legal documents may travel abroad -Taliban spokesman

Reuters News Service

As Ukraine conflict rages, Biden seeks to unite Americans in State of the Union speech

Reuters News Service

Russia warns Kyiv as Ukraine’s cities shelled, armed convoy stalls (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy tells EU: ‘Prove that you are with us’

Reuters News Service

Nuclear, coal, LNG: ‘no taboos’ in Germany’s energy about-face

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign