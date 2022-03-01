March 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Flights abroad show massive increase in January

By Staff Reporter091
Flights abroad increased by 263 per cent in January 2022 over the previous January although they were down 64 per cent on pre-pandemic January 2020.

According to the Cypriot statistical service, trips abroad for January 2022 totalled 48,382 against 13,307 for January 2021.

The most popular destinations for January 2022 were Greece with 28 per cent of the total, the United Kingdom with 13.8 per cent and Russia with 8.2 per cent.

 

