March 2, 2022

Coronavirus: Health ministry planning for slow return to normality  

An updated pandemic management plan is expected to be finalised on Wednesday afternoon, during a meeting of Health Minister Michalis Hadjipandelas with members of the Scientific Advisory Committee (SEE).

Adjustments to the plan pertain to the rules governing entry to premises and participation in professional activities. Premises and activities are to be categorised as ‘high’, ‘medium’ and ‘low’ risk, so that both vaccinated and unvaccinated public, can be informed of the designation and what is required for entry.

Additional suggestions to be discussed have to do with the test-to-stay measure and self-isolation periods.

Spokesperson for the ministry, Constantinos Athanasiou said that the aim is to “simplify the process for restrictive measures and to make them understandable to the public” as well as a slow return to normality “without derailing the epidemiological picture.”

