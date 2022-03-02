Cypriot fintech first to use AI-powered analytics tool

Cyprus-based financial technology company SquaredFinancial announced on Tuesday that it will be the first organisation to utilise iQbyQi, an advanced retail trading analytics tool.

“SquaredFinancial, the fintech brokerage headquartered in Cyprus offering trading services through online and mobile platforms, has become the first company to offer its customers access to iQbyQi’s cutting edge analytics, backed by AI, Machine Learning and Data Science,” the company said.

The tool was created by Quant Insight (Qi), a Limassol-based quantitative financial market analytics and trading insights provider.

iQbyQi aims to enable retail traders to access advanced data, market reports and other insights previously only available to institutional traders, such as asset managers and hedge funds.

The tool utilises a cloud-based AI system that takes into account millions of data points in real-time, while having the ability to contextualise those data points in terms of how they relate to the market.

Through this technology, the new product can bring opportunities and risks to the attention of the trader, while offering them bespoke insights and analytics.

“We are proud to partner with our first online broker, SquaredFinancial, who believed in our vision of empowering the retail trader with insights that weren’t available, until today, to every retail trader in Europe and the Middle East,” Quant Insight Europe CEO Zahi Younan said.

“iQbyQi is the antidote to a world where retail traders are swamped by countless subjective opinions leading to nothing but confusion; an antidote based on the power of data science, AI and machine learning for better investment decisions,” he added.

Younan explained that the technology and insights were developed in conjunction with, and validated by, leading experts in machine learning technology from Cambridge, Harvard and Princeton universities, while also being led by experienced macro hedge fund portfolio managers.

“An informed decision is always a better decision, which is why we believe education is the key to healthy trading,” SquaredFinancial CEO Husam Al Kurdi said.

We chose Quant Insight as our strategic partner because together we can offer unique impartial insights to our retail traders,” he added, noting that “the technology provided to SquaredFinancial clients by iQbyQi offers astute detail into the macro factors driving the prices of all the assets available to trade on our website”.

Daniel Skowronski, CEO for SquaredFinancial’s new digital asset in the USA, also spoke on the long-term strategic reasoning behind the partnership.

“SquaredFinancial is empowering retail investors with special tools that will help them throughout their trading journey,” Skowronski said.

“This partnership with Qi goes in line with SquaredFinancial’s expansion in the USA through its new digital asset arm,” he added.

Quant insight, which opened its new headquarters in Limassol in October 2021, was co-founded by macro investor and portfolio manager, Mahmood Noorani.

Noorani previously worked at Morgan Stanley, UBS, BlueCrest Capital, Citi Capital Advisors Global Macro Fund, and Credit Suisse.