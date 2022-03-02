March 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Israeli president visits Disy leader

By Staff Reporter0251
averof
Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the home of Disy leader Averof Neophytou on Wendesday

Israel’s president Isaac Herzog took a break from his official programme on Wednesday to visit the home of Disy leader Averof Neophytou, where he received a warm welcome from Neophytou and his wife, Maria Selipa.

The two men are close friends and Herzog has in the past visited the Disy leader at his holiday home in Argakas, local media reported.

The same reports said their meeting went beyond a friendly chat to substantial talks.

Israel’s president was in Cyprus for a one-day official visit.

 

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Four deaths, 2,114 test positive on Friday

Staff Reporter

Workshop focuses on forests and love

Eleni Philippou

North reportedly green-lights medical cannabis cultivation  

Antigoni Pitta

Some 200 Russians board repatriation flight to Moscow from Larnaca

Jonathan Shkurko

Grain importers and livestock breeders sound alarm over price surge

Anna Savva

Aid for Ukraine being shipped on Tuesday

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign