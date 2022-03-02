March 2, 2022

President calls broad meeting to discuss impact of Ukraine crisis

President Nicos Anastasiades has called a broad meeting of his ministers for Friday to discuss the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Cyprus.

Among others, the meeting will be attended by the ministers of foreign affairs Ioannis Kasoulidis, finance Constantinos Petrides, interior Nicos Nouris, defence  Charalambos Petrides, agriculture, Costas Kadis, transport, Yiannis Karousos, energy, Natasa Pilides, and the deputy ministers of tourism and shipping Savvas Perdios  and Vassilis Dimetriades respectively. The governor of the central bank Constantinos Herodotou will also be there.

