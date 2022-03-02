March 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Rainfall this winter 20 per cent higher than normal

By Christodoulos Mavroudis00
Almost 20 per cent more rain than normal fell between October 2021 and February 2022, significantly boosting water stocks in the dams which on Tuesday were 85.5 per cent full.

According to the Meteorology Department’s preliminary data, total rainfall rose to 447.4mm compared to the average of 375.6mm, a 119 per cent rise.

Based on the data, February saw a total of 46.7mm of rain, a figure that corresponds to 57 per cent of the average for the month.

For February, only Stavros tis Psokas station in Paphos surpassed the 100 per cent mark of baseline rainfall for the month.

Total rainfall for January rose to 159 per cent of average, rising to 162.8mm compared to an average of 102.4mm.

The Water Development Department said this year has already seen the fourth largest inflow of water into the reservoirs, with a total inflow of 120,981 million cubic metres (mcm) against 135,949 mcm in 2019/2020 and 265,042mcm in 2018/2019.

The total capacity of the reservoirs was 85.5 per cent full, whereas last year it was 76.3 per cent.

