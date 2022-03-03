March 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 14 fines issued for violating measures

By Christodoulos Mavroudis068
violations

Police fined 11 individuals and three establishments for breaking Covid-19 measures in the 24 hours until Thursday morning.

Police said they were the result of 1,693 checks carried across the island.

In Nicosia, 426 checks were carried out and one individual and one establishment were fined.

In Limassol, 168 checks were carried out of which two establishments and three individuals were fined.

In Larnaca, 368 checks resulted in one person being fined while in Paphos 112 checks led to three individuals being fined.

Out of 146 checks in Morphou area no fines were issued.

Traffic, port and harbour police conducted 36 checks that also resulted in no fines.

