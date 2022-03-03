Cyprus Business Now

The vice president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Liliana Pavlova, who oversees
financing operations for Cyprus, among other countries, will pay an official visit to the island on March 3, 2022, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Finance.
Pavlova, who will be accompanied by a group of EIB officials, will have meetings with the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, the Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry, and other bodies.
On March 4, 2022, the Minister of Finance, Constantinos Petrides, the EIB vice president Pavlova will hold a press conference to review the EIB’s activities in Cyprus for 2021, as well as the prospects for further cooperation, as part of joint efforts to support the Cypriot economy.
The volume and value of turnover in retail trade increased in 2021, compared to 2020, according to a report by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).
For the period between January and December 2021, the value index is estimated to have increased by 9.1 per cent, while the volume index rose by 6.6 per cent compared to the same period of 2020.
In December 2021, the Retail Turnover Value Index increased by 6.6 per cent, compared to the corresponding month of 2020.
Finally, during the same month, the Retail Turnover Volume Index increased by 1.2 per cent year-on-year.
The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Wednesday, March 2 with losses.
The main Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 65.44 points at 13:04 during the day, reflecting a drop of 0.91 per cent over the previous day of trading.
The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 39.37 points, which represents a decrease of 0.91 per cent.
The total value of transactions came up to €83,573.
In terms of the sub-indexes, the main index fell by 1.37 per cent, while the alternative index rose by 0.15 per cent.
The hotel and investment firm indexes remained stable.
The biggest investment interest was attracted by Vassiliko Cement Works (-0.75 per cent), the Bank of Cyprus (-2.8 per cent), Hellenic Bank (-1.92 per cent), Petrolina (+1.74 per cent) and the Cyprus Cement Company (no change).