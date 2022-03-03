March 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather alert for strong winds

By Staff Reporter01680

A yellow weather warning will remain in place until 3pm on Thursday afternoon, the met office said.

“Very strong to near gale southwesterly to westerly winds force 6 to 7 Beaufort are expected to affect some mountainous and inland areas at times, while similar direction gale force winds 8 Beaufort, with gusts locally of 9 Beaufort, will be affecting the west, the north and south coastal areas at times,” it said.

Meanwhile, in its weather forecast on Wednesday, the met office said that low pressure will affect the area until Thursday which will be cloudy at intervals with local rain and isolated storms, particularly in the western half of the island. Snow is expected in the mountains. The weather will improve in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 14C inland, around 16C on the coast an 4C in the mountains.

Friday will be partly cloudy at intervals, with temperatures edging up to close to the seasonal average. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and at intervals cloudy, with the possibility of local rain.

 

Related Posts

Road safety lecture delivered to third country nationals

Gina Agapiou

Arrest after footballer attacks opposition player

Gina Agapiou

Three arrests for crime in January

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Tortuous local govt reform bills head to the House

Anna Savva

Forestry dept donates tree trunk to restore replica of famous wreck

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign