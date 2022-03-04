March 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Archbishop well after undergoing surgery

By Staff Reporter044
ÅÑÅÕÍÇÔÉÊÇ ÅÐÉÔÑÏÐÇ ÃÉÁ ÔÉÓ ÐÏËÉÔÏÃÑÁÖÇÓÅÉÓ  ÁÑ×ÉÅÐÉÓÊÏÐÏÓ ÊÕÐÑÏÕ
Archbishop Chrysostomos

The Archbishop’s operation to treat a fractured humerus bone in the upper right arm was successful, the Archbishopric announced on Friday.

He was operated on late on Thursday evening, at Aretaio Hospital.

The Archbishop is in good health and expected to exit the hospital in the following days.

No information about how he injured himself was released.

Related Posts

Demo to support female army officers over gender discrimination on Women’s Day

Anna Savva

Three men sought after armed robbery at Paphos kiosk

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Communities near Vasiliko say will close energy centre

Antigoni Pitta

Sixth arrest over drug haul at airport in July (updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Presidency welcomes municipal reforms as ‘imperative necessity’

Anna Savva

An eventful weekend ahead

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign