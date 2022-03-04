March 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Three men sought after armed robbery at Paphos kiosk

By Christodoulos Mavroudis039
police car 02

Police are searching for three men after an armed robbery of a kiosk took place in Paphos early on Friday morning.

Three men wearing black clothes with their faces covered entered the kiosk on Eleftherios Venizelos Avenue.

According to police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, while one of them kept watch the others, one brandishing a pistol or a dummy pistol and the other a knife, charged the kiosk’s cashier and snatched €400, several packs of cigarettes and then fled.

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

 

